NDTV Indian Of The Year: "Global Entertainer Of The Year" Kapil Sharma On Social Media Addiction: "Too Absorbed..."

Kapil Sharma has won the Global Entertainer Of The Year Award at NDTV's Indian of the Year Awards 2024. Kapil Sharma, who has been making waves with the second season of The Great Kapil Show, spoke about his journey in the industry. The comedian actor also addressed people's obsession with social media. He said, “We are too absorbed in social media. We want to know what the US has said to Ukraine but we have no clue if our father has fallen in the bathroom next door.”

Kapil Sharma added, “Jitna hum social media main ja kar dusro ko mauka de rahay hai. Woh I think jitna hum kaam kar sake. Mera personal experience hain. Mainy peechlay kuch mahino main aise karna start kia hai. Main social media main bahut kaam jaata hoon. Reason bahut saray hotey hai. Haar ek ki life main circumstances hotay hai but haim. But agar koi low feel karta hai toh uthiye subha roz and har din ek naya din hai. [By spending a lot of time on social media, we are giving people the opportunity to enter into our world. I think we should minimise the use of social networking sites. I have been practising this for the last few months. I have restricted my time on the platforms. I know there can be a lot of reasons for a person to spend time on social media. We all don't have a similar setting and there are circumstances that change the course of things. But yes, don't forget every day calls for a fresh starts.]”

Kapil Sharma also spilled the beans on his upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. The episode will feature veteran actress Rekha. He said, “After 10 years, we have got a chance to do an episode with Rekha ji. And, I can say that she has become 10 years younger.” The promo of the show was recently released by the makers on Instagram.

Kapil Sharma is also known for his works in films such as Zwigato and Crew.