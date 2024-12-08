NDTV Indian Of The Year Awards: Kapil Sharma's Favourite Bollywood Stars Are ... Drum Roll... Shah Rukh Khan And Akshay Kumar

It is no secret that Kapil Sharma has the unparalleled ability to make anyone laugh. The comedian, who hosts The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, was honoured with the Global Entertainer of the Year Award at the NDTV Indian of the Year Awards 2024. After accepting the award, a Q&A session was held with the audience. During the interaction, one of Kapil's fans asked him to name his favourite Bollywood star whom he enjoys hosting events with.

To this, Kapil Sharma replied, “Ek ka naam lunga, vo fair nahi hoga. Bahut sare aise log hai jinke saath mujhe bada mazaa aata hai hosting karne me. Yeh vo stars hai, yeh jab log aate hai, to mera bhaar thoda kam ho jata hai. Akshay Kumar sahab hain, mere bade bhai jaise hai, bada pyaar bhi karte hai, Shah Rukh (Khan) bhai hain. [If I take one name, it would not be fair. There are many people with whom I enjoy hosting a lot. These are the stars, and when they come, my burden lightens a bit. Akshay Kumar is like an older brother to me, he shows a lot of love, and then there's Shah Rukh (Khan) brother.]

Kapil Sharma continued, “Ek dum se aapne pucha to abhi to khair list bahut lambi hai par har ek ke saath mazaa aata hai. Har ek ka ek apna savbhaav hai aur ek ek saath alag treeke ki baatein hoti hain. Par haan, yeh do log (Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan) to aise hain ki yeh sab aate hai to mujhe lagta hai ki yeh show sambhaal lenge. [Honestly, the list is very long, and it is fun with everyone. Each person has their own personality, and every conversation is unique. But yes, these two are the ones that make me feel like they can handle the show when they are around.]"

At the same event, Kapil Sharma also addressed people's obsession with social media. The comedian said, “We are too absorbed in social media. We want to know what the US has said to Ukraine but we have no clue if our father has fallen in the bathroom next door.”

Kapil Sharma added, “Jitna hum social media main ja kar dusro ko mauka de rahay hai. Woh I think jitna hum kaam kar sake. Mera personal experience hain. Mainy peechlay kuch mahino main aise karna start kia hai. Main social media main bahut kaam jaata hoon. Reason bahut saray hotey hai. Haar ek ki life main circumstances hotay hai but haim. But agar koi low feel karta hai toh uthiye subha roz and har din ek naya din hai. [By spending a lot of time on social media, we are giving people the opportunity to enter into our world. I think we should minimise the use of social networking sites. I have been practising this for the last few months. I have restricted my time on the platforms. I know there can be a lot of reasons for a person to spend time on social media. We all don't have a similar setting and there are circumstances that change the course of things. But yes, don't forget every day calls for a fresh start.]”

Kapil Sharma is also known for his performance in films such as Zwigato and Crew.