"<i>Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge</i>": Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan's Blockbuster To Make A Comeback On This Date

This year has been a treat for cinema lovers, with numerous iconic films making their way back to theatres. Movies like Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Veer Zaara, Tumbbad, and Laila Majnu have all wowed audiences once again. Now, joining this nostalgic wave is none other than Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's cult classic Karan Arjun. The Rakesh Roshan directorial is set for re-release on November 22. How do we know? Well, Salman himself shared the exciting news on Instagram. The actor posted snippets from the 1995 film. In his caption, he recalled Raakhee's iconic dialogue from the movie. Salman wrote, “Raakhi ji ne sahi kaha tha film mein ki mere Karan Arjun aayenge …November 22 ko duniya bhar ke cinema gharon mein!”

Hrithik Roshan, who served as an assistant director on Karan Arjun for his father, Rakesh Roshan, also shared the same video announcing the re-release on his Instagram handle. “Cinema was never the same again... When Karan Arjun came together on the big screen for the first time ever. Re- live the reincarnation of Karan Arjun in theatres worldwide from 22nd November 2024!” read Hrithik's caption.

Wait, there is more. Rakesh Roshan also shared a special post for the re-release of his movie. He said, “Karan Arjun aa rahe hai! Witness the reincarnation across the globe in cinema halls from November 22nd 2024.”

Karan Arjun tells the tale of two brothers who are murdered by their greedy uncle after seeking revenge for their father's death. Reincarnated, they return to fulfil their quest for vengeance. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan portray the titular siblings, while Raakhee plays their devoted mother. The film also features Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Amrish Puri, Johnny Lever and Ranjeet in significant roles. In addition to directing Karan Arjun, Rakesh Roshan also produced the film under his banner, Film Kraf.

Karan Arjun was a significant commercial success, earning accolades and recognition in the industry. At the 41st Filmfare Awards, the film received ten nominations and won two awards: Best Editing and Best Action.