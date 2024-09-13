<i>Veer Zaara</i> Re-Release: SRK-Preity Zinta's Film Sells Over 3000 Tickets Through Advance Booking

This year has been exciting for Bollywood fans, with several iconic films returning to theatres. Among the re-releases, Yash Chopra's 2004 cross-border love story Veer Zaara, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, has made its way back to the big screen. Re-released today (September 13), the movie has once again hit the right chords among the masses. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Veer Zaara sold 3,250 tickets by the end of advance sales in prominent cinema chains such as Cinepolis and PVR Inox on its first day. Additionally, more than 300 tickets were sold by the MovieMax chain, surpassing the sales of The Buckingham Murders, which also premiered today, the report mentioned.

Veer Zaara re-released across 250 screens in India, with one show playing in each theater per day. Although Yash Raj Films kept the re-release a low-key affair, the production company has experienced impressive early bookings. If this continues, the film will likely collect about ₹ 15-20 lakh on its opening day.

Veer Zara revolves around the poignant love story between Veer (Shah Rukh Khan), an Indian pilot and a Pakistani woman Zaara (Preity Zinta). Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, the cinematic masterpiece also features Rani Mukerji in a key role, portraying a lawyer. Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta and Boman Irani are a part of the project. In addition to Veer Zaara, Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta have shared screen space in movies such as Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Dil Se.

On September 6, the makers of Veer Zaara made the film's re-release announcement by sharing a new poster on Instagram. “The era of romance is back. Watch Veer-Zaara in theatres from Friday, 13th Sept, at a PVR INOX screen near you,” read the side note. The poster captures Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in their iconic roles. Rani Mukerji also made it to the poster as lawyer Saamiya Siddiqui.

Previously, Yash Raj Films also re-released other popular films under their banner including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai and Mohabbatein.