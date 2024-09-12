<i>Jawan</i> In Japan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara And Vijay Sethupathi's Film Gets A Release Date

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is all set to hit the theatres in, wait for it, Japan. The superstar shared the big update on social media, on Thursday and he wrote, "Ek kahani justice ki...vengeance ki...villain aur hero ki... Ek kahani Jawan ki... Aa rahi hai Japan ke theatres mein pehli baar! Toh ab reh gaya bas ek sawaal- Ready-ah?" He added in his caption, "The fire and action you all loved is making a massy massy massy arrival in Japan. Jawan hits the screens in Japan on 29th Nov, 2024."

Jawan boasts of stellar cast that includes SRK, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureishi.

Check out SRK's post here:

Jawan, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, also had Tamil and Telugu versions released nationwide. The high-octane action film, directed by Atlee, was a smash hit. The film earned over Rs 1,100 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

The film features Shah Rukh in double roles - Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. Vijay Sethupathi played the antagonist and Nayanthara played a key role in helping Azad in his fight against a corrupt system. The film opened to stellar reviews.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote this about the film, "Packed with all the ingredients that you would expect in a high-octane action film, Jawan is a strikingly meta vehicle in which a star communicates directly with his fan base and holds forth on themes that are crying out to be addressed. To that extent, it is somewhat like the 2017 Vijay starrer, Mersal, Atlee's third directorial venture."