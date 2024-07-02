Deepika Padukone Reacts To Jawan Director Atlee's 'Biggest Fan' Comment On Kalki 2898 AD Performance

Deepika in a still from the film. (courtesy: Kalki2898AD)

Deepika Padukone, who plays a pregnant woman named Sumathi in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, shared director Atlee's appreciation post of the film on her Instagram stories. Deepika Padukone and Atlee worked together in Jawan, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of last year. Atlee wrote a long note which read, "Kalki was absolutely blown by Nag Ashwin. Nag Aswhin's incredible filmmaking and the high quality of the film. Hats off to you brother! And a big shoutout to producer for the amazing production value.This film is truly stunning in every aspect. " Praising the stellar cast, Atlee wrote, "Prabhas Sir, your perfomance was amazing! Deepika Padukone Ma'am, I'm your biggest fan, your work was so good! Amitabh Bachchan Sir, you were at a god level in this film." Atlee concluded his post with these words, "Best entertainment with great visual treat is Kalki." Sharing the post, Deepika Padukone wrote, "Thank you Sir." Take a look at the post:

Deepika shared this post

Celebrities like SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, Vijay Deverakonda, Shraddha Kapoor and others already showered praise on the film. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Kalki 2898 AD has the firepower that an aspiring futuristic franchise needs and it harnesses it pretty well. So, for all its flaws, it does not ever careen out of control. On the acting front, Prabhas leads the way and not only because the film revolves around him. His strong presence serves as a counterpoint to Amitabh Bachchan's towering Ashwatthama - the deathless warrior is an eight-footer. The latter's voice is, as always, an integral part of the character."

According to Sacnilk, the film minted a remarkable ₹ 635 crore worldwide across all languages till now. The film minted over ₹ 84 crore worldwide on its first Monday. The film collected ₹ 34.6 crore across India on Monday across all languages, as per a report.