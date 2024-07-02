ICYMI: Amitabh Bachchan Watched Kalki 2898 AD With The Usual Suspect - Son Abhishek

Big B with Abhishek Bachchan. (courtesy: srbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan, who is basking in the success of Kalki 2898 AD, shared some photos from his watch party of sorts. Amitabh Bachchan watched his film Kalki 2898 AD with son Abhishek Bachchan in Mumbai over the weekend and he shared photos from it in his blog entry. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "A Sunday of Sundays...the well wishers at GOJ and then to Kalki with some friends to see on big screen .. seeing film for first time .. and the experience of an IMAX, and the facilities and environ at the theatre .. so impressive , the elegance and aesthetics in the facility .. had not been out for years...but so satisfying to be out to witness all the progress."

See the photos from the screening here:

Abhishek Bachchan summed up his dad's film Kalki 2898 AD in a word - Wow," he wrote.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan recently starred in Kalki 2898 AD. Before that he starred in Ganapath, alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The veteran actor will star in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, co-starring Deepika Padukone. The actors have previously worked together in the 2015 film Piku. Amitabh Bachchan will also co-star with Rajinikanth in TJ Gnanavel's untitled film. Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth famously co-starred in Hum.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi. He also starred in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows . He also starred in Dasvi, co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will next feature in the Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil film KD and Shoojit Sircar's untitled film.