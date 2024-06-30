Amitabh Bachchan Skipped India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Final. Here's Why

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan can't keep calm. Reason? Oh c'mon. It's because of India's T20 World Cup win. Rohit Sharma and men showed pure class both with bat and ball as they edged past South Africa by 7 runs. India won an ICC title after 11 years. Amitabh Bachchan, who shares a deep love and passion for cricket, also revealed that he didn't watch the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final. Wondering, why? As per the actor, India loses the match every time he watches it. Oops, we are not going to say anything here. Sharing his joy in a blog post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “The excitement and emotions and the apprehension .. ALL DONE and over .. the TV was not seen .. we lose when I do .. ! Nothing more enters the cerebrum .. just the tears in tune with the tears of the TEAM!”

Amitabh Bachchan has also dropped a note on X (formerly Twitter) after India lifted the trophy. Sharing his raw emotions, Big B said, “Tears flowing down... in unison with those that Team India Sheds...World Champions India. Bharat Mata Ki Jai…Jai Hind…Jai Hind…Jai Hind.”

T 5057 - Tears flowing down .. in unison with those that TEAM INDIA sheds ..

WORLD CHAMPIONS INDIA ????????

भारत माता की जय ????????

जय हिन्द जय हिन्द जय हिन्द ???????? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 29, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan's son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, has also shared a special message for India. “INDIAAAAAAAA!!!! Come onnnnn!!!! Champions,” he tweeted.

INDIAAAAAAAA!!!! Come onnnnn!!!! Champions. ???????????????? — Abhishek ???????????????????????????????? (@juniorbachchan) June 29, 2024

Well, this isn't the first when Amitabh Bachchan has made this “when I don't watch we win” claim. Last year after India defeated New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final match, Big B said, “T 4831 - when I don't watch we WIN!”

T 4831 - when i don't watch we WIN ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's latest release Kalki 2898AD has been making all the right noises. The Nag Ashwin film has smashed the box office records and how. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan are also part of the film.