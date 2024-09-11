Shah Rukh Khan Sets The Internet On Fire With Short Haircut: "<i>Yeh Banda Din Ba Din Jawan Ho Raha Hai</i>", Say Fans

Shah Rukh Khan sported a brand new look at the press conference of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) in Mumbai last night. The Pathaan actor, who has been sporting comparatively long hair for a while, got a new haircut and he is back with his short hair version. For the event, Shah Rukh Khan wore a black t-shirt and a cap (from his son Aryan's brand D'Yavol X). The pictures from the event were shared by a fan page dedicated to the superstar. As soon as the pictures were shared, fans swamped the comments section with a whole lot of love. A fan wrote, "OMG the haircut." Another comment read, "Yeh banda din ba din jawan ho raha hai (He's getting younger day by day)." Another comment read, "Lagta new movie aane wali hai hair cut (Looks like new movie is coming and he has got a haircut for that)." Take a look:

Here's an inside video from the event. Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar will host the award night that will take place from September 27 to 29 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, reported news agency ANI. Shah Rukh Khan, who will be hosting 24th edition of the IIFA Festival in a statement shared by IIFA team, said, "IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing. I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September", ANI report stated.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan featured on the list of richest Indians released by Hurun. According to the Hurun India Rich List, SRK's wealth is estimated at Rs 7,300 crore. He also emerged as the highest taxpayer beating the likes of Tamil superstar Vijay, Virat Kohli, Salman Khan and others, per Fortune India report. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki. He also received the prestigious Pardo Alla Carriera Award at the Locarno Film Festival last month.