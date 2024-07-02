Shah Rukh Khan To Be Honoured With Career Achievement Award At Locarno Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan shared this image. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to be honoured with the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera. At the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, Bollywood superstar and global icon, Shah Rukh Khan will be awarded with the Festival's career achievement award, the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism. The Kal Ho Na Ho star will receive the award on August 10 at the open-air venue Piazza Grande. One of his most-celebrated film, Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will also be screened during the festival. Shah Rukh is all set to appear at the Forum @Spazio Cinema for a conversation on August 11.

The Festival site announced on Tuesday that the award will celebrate the Bollywood superstar's "remarkable career in Indian cinema".

Giona A. Nazzaro, artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, while talking about the superstar's grand feat said, "To welcome a living legend like Shah Rukh Khan to Locarno is a dream come true! The wealth and breadth of his contribution to Indian cinema is unprecedented. Khan is a king who has never lost touch with the audience that crowned him. This brave and daring artist has always been willing to challenge himself while remaining true to what his fans all over the world eagerly expect from his films. A true ‘people's hero', sophisticated and down to earth, Shah Rukh Khan is a legend of our times.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki, which release last December.

The 77th Locarno Film Festival will take place from 7 to 17 August 2024.