IFFLA 2024: Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal's Girls Will Be Girls Bags The Grand Jury Prize

A poster of Girls Will Be Girls

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's production continues its unstoppable journey through the international film circuit. The critically acclaimed film Girls Will Be Girls, directed by Shuchi Talati and produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, has added yet another prestigious accolade to its growing list of achievements. The film has won the Grand Jury Prize at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA), further cementing its status as a standout piece in global cinema. This is a hattrick for the film, which recently won Grand Jury prizes at the Transylvania International Film Festival in Romania and the Biarritz Film Festival in France.

Girls Will Be Girls is produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's joint venture Pushing Buttons Studios, in collaboration with Blink Digital and Dolce Vita Films. Following its tremendous success at the start of the year at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won two major awards, the film has since been on a dream run internationally. Starring Kani Kusruti and Preeti Panigrahi, Girls Will Be Girls continues to capture the hearts and minds of audiences and critics worldwide. The film's unique narrative and compelling performances have garnered numerous awards, showcasing the talent and vision behind its creation.

Expressing her elation over the recent win at IFFLA, Richa Chadha said, "Winning the Grand Jury Prize at IFFLA is an incredible honour. It's gratifying to see the hard work and dedication of our entire team being recognised on such a prestigious platform. Girls Will Be Girls is a story close to our hearts, and we are thrilled that it continues to resonate with audiences globally. This is a third win for the film this month, which is huge. The response has been overwhelming, and the love the film is getting is truly exceptional. We couldn't be more happy with a better debut as producers.”

Taking to Instagram, Richa shared a poster of the film along with a lengthy note.

Ali Fazal added, "This journey has been nothing short of magical. From Sunburn to Cannes and now IFFLA, each accolade reaffirms our belief in the power of authentic storytelling. We are grateful for the support and love we've received, and we're excited to see where Girls Will Be Girls will go next."

Girls Will Be Girls is a coming-of-age drama about 16-year-old Mira, portrayed by Preeti Panigrahi, and her tense relationship with her mother. Set in a strict boarding school in the Himalayas, the film explores Mira's journey of teenage love through the lens of societal judgment of female desire. Themes of mother-daughter affection and rivalry, bodily autonomy, and generational female awakening are poignantly portrayed in this narrative. Girls Will Be Girls is an Indo-French co-production between India's Pushing Buttons Studios, Crawling Angel Films, Blink Digital, and France's Dolce Vita Films.

Girls Will Be Girls was also screened at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.