Inside Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal's Star-Studded Anniversary Celebrations. See Pics

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha completed three years of marital bliss on September 29. To mark the special occasion, they hosted a star-studded bash. Sharing a sneak peek of the celebrations, the couple posted a carousel of photos on Instagram. The highlight? Ali's “first crush,” actor Tabu, also made an appearance. But, more about that later.

Vishal Bhardwaj, Hrithik Roshan, Manoj Bajpayee, Vicky Kaushal, Saba Azad, Kabir Khan, Kalki Koechlin, Divya Dutta, Mini Mathur, and Shweta Tripathi were all part of the fun. In the snaps, Richa could be seen chatting with Vicky and Saba, while Ali was caught up with Hrithik.

Some pictures captured Richa Chadha sharing warm hugs with Manoj and holding Vishal close for a click. The last photo featured Tabu, flanked by Richa and Ali.

Richa captioned the post, "Happy anniversary @alifazal9! Life is better with you, in every way (smiling face and sunflower emojis). Mr Ali posting with his brand new wife and his first crush in the last image." Too good Richa, too good. FYI - Tabu and Ali Fazal have shared screen space in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2023 film, Khufiya.

Richa Chadha also added a funny twist about the night: "What an epic night it was … only those we loved were requested (barring one friend who's missing invite is a mystery), only those who loved us came. They really must have loved us because it was in Byculla. Please watch Homebound in the cinemas. Please watch Jolly LLB in the cinemas. Please watch Songs of Paradise on Amazon Prime Video."

Needless to say, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's friends and industry colleagues flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Zareen Khan wrote, “Happiest Anniversary.” Saba Pataudi commented, “Happy Anniversary.”

Mini Mathur posted, “Happy anniversary my dearest duo!! This was one fun and beautiful wedding with epic speeches, dancing and madness !!! I also look like i swallowed everyone's share of that delicious khana.” Saba Azad wrote, “Oh my richooo - happy anniversary my sweet loves.” Elli AvRam added, “Bless you guys.”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married on September 29, 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, in July 2024.