<i>Veer Zaara</i>: Shah Rukh Khan And Preity Zinta's Film To Re-Release In Theatres On This Date

Veer Zaara, one of Yash Chopra's most iconic films, is making its way back to cinemas. The 2004 cross-border love story, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, was both a critical and commercial success and nearly 20 years after its original release, it will be returning to the theatres. On Friday, Yash Raj Films announced that Veer Zaara will be re-released on September 13, in cinema chains such as PVR INOX Cinemas, Cinepolis India, and Moviemax Cinemas, among others. The production house also unveiled a new poster, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta as their iconic characters, Veer and Zaara respectively. The poster also features Rani Mukerji, who played the role of a lawyer in the film. "The era of romance is back!" read the caption.

Fans were thrilled by the announcement and flooded the comment section with excitement. "The greatest movie ever," one fan commented, while another wrote, "This is the best thing you've done in years." A third fan added, "Veer-Zaara will be remembered even after 200 years."

In addition to Shah Rukh, Preity, and Rani, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta, Kirron Kher, Boman Irani and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles.

Back in 2022, on the 18th anniversary of Veer Zaara, Preity Zinta shared an emotional note on Instagram. "There have been movies and there will be movies, but nothing compares to Veer Zaara. Nothing compares to the magic of Yash Chopra's films, his love for romance, and the purity of his characters," she wrote. "Here's to believing in good old-fashioned love and loving someone with such pure intent that no boundary, religion, or border can keep that love apart," she added.

She also expressed her gratitude, saying, "Thank you, Adi Chopra, for creating the world of Veer Zaara and to all the cast and crew who made this film so special."