Advertisement

The Buckingham Murders New Poster: Kareena Kapoor Is On Her Way To Solve The Twisted Murder Mystery

The Buckingham Murders will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>The Buckingham Murders</i> New Poster: Kareena Kapoor Is On Her Way To Solve The Twisted Murder Mystery
Kareena Kapoor in The Buckingham Murders.
New Delhi:

The gripping trailer of Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders indeed left everyone impressed while giving a glimpse into the world of this mystery thriller. With just one week left until its highly anticipated release, here comes a gripping new poster featuring Kareena Kapoor in an intense and intriguing look. The makers of the film revealed the new poster on their official social media handle, captioned, "The thrilling chase for the truth is about to begin with Detective Bhamra! Just one week to solve #TheBuckinghamMurders."

Ektaa R Kapoor also took to her social media and shared the poster while writing the caption, "The thrilling chase for the truth is about to begin with Detective Bhamra. Just one week to solve #TheBuckingham Murders."

As The Buckingham Murders marks Kareena Kapoor's debut as a producer, it appears she is bringing an intriguing, suspenseful story to the screen. The film also marks another collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, following blockbusters like Veere Di Wedding and Crew. They are sure to rule the genre of mystery thriller with this film.

The Buckingham Murders will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
The Buckingham Murders, The Buckingham Murders New Poster, Kareena Kapoor
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Pic: The One With Vijay Varma And "GOATS" Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah And Manoj Pahwa
<i>The Buckingham Murders</i> New Poster: Kareena Kapoor Is On Her Way To Solve The Twisted Murder Mystery
Anil Kapoor On Time's 100 Most Influential People In AI List
Next Article
Anil Kapoor On Time's 100 Most Influential People In AI List
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com