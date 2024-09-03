<i>The Buckingham Murders</i> Trailer: How Far Will Kareena Kapoor Go To Find The Killer?

It's a dark, dark world out there and Kareena Kapoor is very much a part of it. This is what the trailer of her upcoming film The Buckingham Murders is all about. The film, directed by Hansal Mehta, is a classic case of a whodunnit thriller. Kareena Kapoor features as a detective named Jasmeet Bamra aka Jass, who is investigating a case about the death of a young man. "Where were you on 14th November," she asks the first suspect, and then the second and the third and then some. There are multiple suspects, one innocent victim, whose life is at stake and a "volatile neighbourhood."

A teenager is arrested in Wycombe in connection with the case. However, Kareena Kapoor is convinced that there is a lot more to this complicated case than what just meets the eye. Turns out, everyone is a suspect. She then decides to delve deeper in her investigation and interrogates the family of the young man who died. In a shocking turn of events, she finds out that he was adopted. Unrest and communal tension follow. Ranveer Brar, who is one of the main suspects, constantly crosses paths with Kareena. Will Jass solve the case, will justice prevail? Find out in this edge-of-the-seat thriller, releasing on September 13.

Check out the trailer of The Buckingham Murders here:

Kareena Kapoor, who doubles up as the producer of the film, shared the trailer on social media and she wrote, "Trailer out now. The Buckingham Murders in cinemas on 13th September."

The titans of three different genres unite for this whodunnit thriller. Kareena Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Hansal Mehta have co-produced the project. Ektaa Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have previously collaborated for Veere Di Wedding and Crew - both hits. The film also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

The film premiered at several film festivals and it garnered tremendous appreciation at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival. It will release exclusively in cinemas on September 13.