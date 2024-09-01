Advertisement

The Buckingham Murders: Makers Conducted Multiple Local Auditions In UK To Maintain Script's Authenticity

The Buckingham Murders will be released in cinemas on September 13

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>The Buckingham Murders</i>: Makers Conducted Multiple Local Auditions In UK To Maintain Script's Authenticity
Kareena Kapoor in a still from The Buckingham Murders
New Delhi:

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor is waited with bated breath for the release of her mystery thriller The Buckingham Murders. Amid the rising anticipation, it has been learnt that the makers of the film conducted multiple local auditions in UK to select talent that truly resonated with the story to maintain the authenticity of the script.

Meanwhile, the teaser of Kareena Kapoor's upcoming film The Buckingham Murders has truly heightened the audience's excitement for this mystery thriller. While the teaser is packed with suspense and intrigue, it also showcases Kareena Kapoor delivering a compelling performance as a detective. Although the actress has taken on such an intense character after a long time, it left a lasting impact on her, which stayed with her for days after the shoot.

While we have usually seen Kareena Kapoor portraying light and girl-next-door roles in her films, this time she ventures into uncharted territory with a compelling new character in The Buckingham Murders. As a detective sergeant, she indeed looks promising, but this role has left a significant impact on her. In the teaser, we see the actress covered in blood; that particular scene had a lasting effect on her. It was difficult for Kareena to move past it, and she felt its impact for many days after the shooting was over.

The Buckingham Murders will be released in cinemas on September 13. The film stars Kareena Kapoor, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
The Buckingham Murders, Kareena Kapoor
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Amid Divorce Rumours, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan Spotted At Dubai Airport (Together)
<i>The Buckingham Murders</i>: Makers Conducted Multiple Local Auditions In UK To Maintain Script's Authenticity
Ayesha Takia Trolled (Again) For Her Looks: "Why Have You Destroyed Your Face And Natural Beauty?"
Next Article
Ayesha Takia Trolled (Again) For Her Looks: "Why Have You Destroyed Your Face And Natural Beauty?"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;