<i>The Buckingham Murders</i>: Makers Conducted Multiple Local Auditions In UK To Maintain Script's Authenticity

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor is waited with bated breath for the release of her mystery thriller The Buckingham Murders. Amid the rising anticipation, it has been learnt that the makers of the film conducted multiple local auditions in UK to select talent that truly resonated with the story to maintain the authenticity of the script.

Meanwhile, the teaser of Kareena Kapoor's upcoming film The Buckingham Murders has truly heightened the audience's excitement for this mystery thriller. While the teaser is packed with suspense and intrigue, it also showcases Kareena Kapoor delivering a compelling performance as a detective. Although the actress has taken on such an intense character after a long time, it left a lasting impact on her, which stayed with her for days after the shoot.

While we have usually seen Kareena Kapoor portraying light and girl-next-door roles in her films, this time she ventures into uncharted territory with a compelling new character in The Buckingham Murders. As a detective sergeant, she indeed looks promising, but this role has left a significant impact on her. In the teaser, we see the actress covered in blood; that particular scene had a lasting effect on her. It was difficult for Kareena to move past it, and she felt its impact for many days after the shooting was over.

The Buckingham Murders will be released in cinemas on September 13. The film stars Kareena Kapoor, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor.