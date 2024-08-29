<i>The Buckingham Murders</i> Song <i>Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya</i>: Kareena Kapoor Lights Up The Murder Mystery With Her Moves

The first track of Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders titled Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya is out and it triggers a plethora of emotions. Picturised on Kareena Kapoor, the song treads the path of the investigation that the actor has undertaken. While Kareena Kapoor puts her dance shoes on at a bar over a couple of drinks, she is haunted by disturbing images of splashes of blood, murder and a traumatic past from time to time. Vicky Marley has sung the song while Devshi Khanduri has written the lyrics. Bally Sagoo composed the song. Take a look:

Director Hansal Mehta shared the song on his Instagram feed and wrote, "This song from our film! Such a joy to have @ballysagooofficial in our album! SadaPyaarTutGaya song out today.#TheBuckinghamMurders only in cinemas on 13th September." Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor's involvement in The Buckingham Murders marks her first collaboration with director Hansal Mehta. Notably, Kareena also takes on the role of producer for this project. The film also marks another collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, following blockbusters like Veere Di Wedding and Crew.

The Buckingham Murders will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor.