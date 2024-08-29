The First Track From Kareena Kapoor's <i>The Buckingham Murders</i> Is Titled <i>Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya</i>

The excitement surrounding The Buckingham Murders continues to build with the release of its posters and the teaser that gives fans a glimpse into the film's intense narrative. While this made the film collect immense positive reviews, now the buzz is about the title reveal of the first song, Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya. While specifics about the track are still under wraps, its unveiling has already generated significant buzz among fans.

The recently unveiled teaser for The Buckingham Murders gave fans a glimpse into the film's intense narrative. It begins with a chilling scene involving the murder of a young child from an Indian family in a park, which ignites widespread protests and outrage. This sets the stage for Kareena Kapoor's character, a dedicated detective who delves into the case, seeking to unravel the truth behind the disturbing crime.

Kareena Kapoor's involvement in The Buckingham Murders marks her first collaboration with director Hansal Mehta. Notably, Kareena also takes on the role of producer for this project. The film also marks another collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, following blockbusters like Veere Di Wedding and Crew.

The Buckingham Murders will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor.