Nothing Can Come Between Kareena Kapoor And "Mom Duty". Not Even <i>Baarish</i>

Kareena Kapoor is a hands-on mom to her kids Taimur and Jeh. On Saturday, the actress braved the Mumbai rains to cheer for her boys at their football match. She shared a couple of pictures from the venue on her Instagram Stories. The first frame captures Kareena standing near the football field while holding an umbrella. For her day out, the actress picked a black raincoat with matching trousers and a pair of gumboots. Her smile says the rest. “Soccer mom duty (red heart emoji),” she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor's rain-soaked gumboots say hi in the second photo. She seems to be sitting on the ground, overlooking the field. “In the Baarish (in the rain,)” read her side note. A red heart emoji indicates that the actress was loving the weather.

Previously, Kareena Kapoor spoke on parenthood in an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia. The actress revealed, “Right now I keep telling them not to fight with each other. When I was getting ready at home I heard Saif screaming. We're pulling them apart as both are finding their identities. Taimur is the older brother so he is like haq jamao (showing his authority), bullying him (Jeh), and pushing him. So, Saif and I are like ‘kya ho raha hai yaar (what's going on).'”

“It's so difficult with two boys and they are very strong individuals. The younger sibling is like ‘I am not going to bear'. I am like ‘ye to filmo me dekha tha ab life me ho raha hai (I saw it in movies, now it's happening to me in real life)',” she added.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012. They welcomed Taimur four years later in 2016. Jeh was born in 2021. Saif was previously married to actress Amrita Singh. The former pair are parents to Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in director Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders.