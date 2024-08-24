Watch: The Return Of Kareena Kapoor's "<I>Chakrasana</I> Series"

Kareena Kapoor swears by yoga and how. Celeb fitness instructor Anshuka shared a video of Kareena's yoga session on her Instagram profile on Friday night. The video features Kareena Kapoor acing the Chakrasana (also known as the Urdhva Dhanurasana) as always. Kareena Kapoor can be seen enjoying the session with utmost ease. The caption on the video read, "Back with the ultimate classic - Kareena Kapoor x Chakrasana series."

Check out the post shared by Anshuka Yoga here:

Adding to her "Chakrasana Series", Kareena Kapoor shared this image and she wrote, "As I fly for the summer, my favourite yoga asana is a must the chakrasana to go. Summer 2024 here we come."

Post the release of Crew, Kareena shared this post and she captioned it, "Sunday plans? Yoga for me... Crew for you #ChakrasanaSeries." Check out the post here:

Here's another photo of Kareena Kapoor's "post yoga glow." Kareena Kapoor's yoga instructor captioned the post, "That Post Yoga Glow is real. Kareena Kapoor killed it with a few different core drills, targeting different abdominal muscles today, going to share very soon." This is the post we are talking about:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Before that she starred in Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai last year. The film is slated to release on September 13.