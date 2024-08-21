Madhur Bhandarkar Reveals Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor "Slashed" Their Fees For His Films

Madhur Bhandarkar never shies away from talking about his professional and personal life. Recently, the National Award-winning filmmaker revealed that Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu working had slashed their fees to support him. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker said, "Every female actor slashed her price when they were working with me. Since, I only had a budget of ₹1.5 crore for Chandni Bar, Tabu didn't not charge any fee for the film. She took money against Bombay or Delhi territory, and nothing else apart from that. She worked with such conviction.”

Madhur Bhandarkar added, "Raveena Tandon (Satta) and Bipasha Basu (Corporate) reduced their prices. Even Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor slashed their fees. They didn't charge the market price from me because they were keen on making these movies. The entire film was resting on their shoulders so everybody slashed their prices.” Priyanka worked with Madhur Bhandarkar in Fashion. Kareena, on the other hand, collaborated with the filmmaker for Heroine.

Madhur Bhandarkar also discussed the growing expenses associated with actors' entourage and emphasised that this needs to be reined in since it dramatically raises the cost of the movie. The filmmaker also added that he never faced such unwarranted requests.

Meanwhile, Madhur Bhandarkar recently met Priyanka Chopra at her Los Angeles residence. The director has also shared a picture from their happy reunion on Instagram. In the pic, Priyanka is seen dressed in a floral shirt. Madhur Bhandarkar opted for a striped shirt and pants. Along with the picture, he wrote, “It was a delight to meet and engage in a fascinating discussion with the talented Priyanka Chopra at her exquisite residence in Los Angeles. Photo shot by @iamhappyaujla.”

Madhur Bhandarkar is known for his films including Traffic Signal, Babli Bouncer and Page 3.