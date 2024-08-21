Advertisement

Madhur Bhandarkar Reveals Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor "Slashed" Their Fees For His Films

Madhur Bhandarkar said that Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor reduced their fees to work on Fashion and Heroine respectively. 

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Madhur Bhandarkar Reveals Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor "Slashed" Their Fees For His Films
A still from the film. (courtesy: KareenaKapoorKhanFC)
New Delhi:

Madhur Bhandarkar never shies away from talking about his professional and personal life. Recently, the National Award-winning filmmaker revealed that Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu working had slashed their fees to support him. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker said, "Every female actor slashed her price when they were working with me. Since, I only had a budget of ₹1.5 crore for Chandni Bar, Tabu didn't not charge any fee for the film. She took money against Bombay or Delhi territory, and nothing else apart from that. She worked with such conviction.”

Madhur Bhandarkar added, "Raveena Tandon (Satta) and Bipasha Basu (Corporate) reduced their prices. Even Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor slashed their fees. They didn't charge the market price from me because they were keen on making these movies. The entire film was resting on their shoulders so everybody slashed their prices.” Priyanka worked with Madhur Bhandarkar in Fashion. Kareena, on the other hand, collaborated with the filmmaker for Heroine.

Madhur Bhandarkar also discussed the growing expenses associated with actors' entourage and emphasised that this needs to be reined in since it dramatically raises the cost of the movie. The filmmaker also added that he never faced such unwarranted requests.

Meanwhile, Madhur Bhandarkar recently met Priyanka Chopra at her Los Angeles residence. The director has also shared a picture from their happy reunion on Instagram. In the pic, Priyanka is seen dressed in a floral shirt. Madhur Bhandarkar opted for a striped shirt and pants. Along with the picture, he wrote, “It was a delight to meet and engage in a fascinating discussion with the talented Priyanka Chopra at her exquisite residence in Los Angeles. Photo shot by @iamhappyaujla.”

Madhur Bhandarkar is known for his films including Traffic Signal, Babli Bouncer and Page 3.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Madhur Bhandarkar, Priyanka Chopra
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Sudheer Babu Slams Arshad Warsi's "Professionalism" After His "Prabhas Was A Joker" Comment: "Never Okay To Bad-Mouth"
Madhur Bhandarkar Reveals Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor "Slashed" Their Fees For His Films
Shraddha Kapoor Surpasses PM Narendra Modi To Become The 3rd Most Followed Celebrity On Instagram
Next Article
Shraddha Kapoor Surpasses PM Narendra Modi To Become The 3rd Most Followed Celebrity On Instagram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;