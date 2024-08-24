<i>The Buckingham Murders</i> New Poster: All Eyes On Kareena Kapoor

Since its announcement, The Buckingham Murders has captivated audiences' attention. With Kareena Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor joining forces for Hansal Mehta's directorial, everyone is eagerly awaiting its release. The recently released teaser of the film opened up to widespread acclaim and has raised the excitement level even higher, and now, the makers have unveiled a new poster featuring Kareena Kapoor in a striking new look. The film is all set for its release on September 13, 2024.

The makers of The Buckingham Murders have dropped a new poster that adds to the excitement for this intense mystery thriller. It features Kareena Kapoor in a black ensemble, wearing a formal coat, pants and a blazer. She perfectly embodies her cop persona while walking down a corridor that serves as a fitting backdrop, exuding profound intensity in her fresh and captivating look. This poster draws us further into the world of the film,

As this poster intensifies our rising excitement for the film, it will definitely be intriguing to see Kareena Kapoor as a cop. Her collaboration with Hansal Mehta is shaping up to be something special. The film also marks yet another collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor after blockbusters like Veere Di Wedding and Crew. Notably, this film marks Kareena Kapoor's debut as a producer, and she is indeed making her entrance with a captivating project.

The film stars an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor.