<i>The Buckingham Murders</i> Update: Kareena Kapoor Confirms The Release Date Of Teaser

Kareena Kapoor fans, be all ears, for we have some good news to share. ICYMI: the actress is all set to star in director Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. Now, there is another update on the upcoming film. Kareena has dropped a new poster on Instagram announcing that the teaser of the crime thriller will be released tomorrow. The picture shows Kareena walking on a car-lined street. She wears a black coat with grey trousers and her hair is tied in a ponytail. “See you tomorrow (heart emoji)” read her caption. The makers have also shared the poster on their respective Instagram handles.

The Buckingham Murders is ready to hit the silver screens on September 13. The makers confirmed the premiere date last month. They treated viewers to a poster of the film, featuring Kareena Kapoor. She had a grim expression on her face. The caption along with the post read, "We're thrilled to announce that The Buckingham Murders is coming to theatres on 13th September 2024. Directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan." Check it out below:

The Buckingham Murders witnessed its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023. It was also the first film to be screened at the MAMI Film Festival 2023. The official Instagram handle of MAMI treated viewers to some pictures from the event. The cast and crew members were seen at the premiere too. "A great start to a much-awaited festival, The Buckingham Murders received a great reception today at the opening ceremony. The entire cast and crew being present for the screening made the South Asian premiere of the film a staggering success. Swipe for some special moments from the screening,” read the side note. Take a look:

The Buckingham Murders marks Kareena Kapoor's debut as a producer. She has co-produced the film alongside Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon and Keith Allen are also a part of the cast.