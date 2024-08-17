Saif Ali Khan's Birthday Fam-Jam With Wife Kareena Kapoor And Kids Sara, Ibrahim

Saif Ali Khan turned a year older on Friday (August 16). On the special occasion, his children - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan visited his residence to celebrate the actor's birthday. They carried a chocolate cake and big balloons with "Best Dad" written on them. Sara shared two pictures on social media. In the first picture, the actress along with Ibrahim are seen posing with Saif. In the second snapshot, Sara and Ibrahim are seen clapping as Saif cuts the cake. The picture also includes Kareena, who is seen adorably gazing at Saif.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Sara wrote, "Happiest Birthday Abba."

Kareena Kapoor also shared - not one but two loved-up pictures to wish the actor. The first snapshot is a throwback gem that was clicked during their visit to Parthenon, Greece in 2007. The second picture was clicked at the same location during their recent trip to Greece. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life. Parthenon 2007- Parthenon 2024, who would have thought? As they say, must keep growing...which we did and quite well."

Last month, the actress shared a series of photos from her holiday album on social media. In one of the pictures, the couple are seen holding hands and showing off their bracelets. What caught everyone's attention was Kareena wearing a "Better Together" bracelet. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "#CouplesWhoEatPizzaAndRunTogether." Take a look at the post below.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor fell in love in 2007 during the filming of their film Tashan. After dating for a few years, they got married in 2012. They welcomed their sons, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and Jeh in 2021.

The couple have also shared screen space in films like Omkara, Tashan and Roadside Romeo among others.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew. The film also starred Kriti Sanon and Tabu in key roles. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is set to appear in Devara and Jewel Thief.