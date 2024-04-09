Ektaa Kapoor Says She Might Have To Go Into 'Hiding' After Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2's Release

Image was shared by Ektaa Kapoor. (courtesy: ektarkapoor )

Producer Ektaa Kapoor, who recently thrilled fans by unveiling the trailer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, recently shared in an interview with Variety that she may have to go into hiding post the release of the Dibakar Banerjee directorial. Ektaa Kapoor said that the hate she got for Thank You For Coming, a movie dealing with female sexuality, is making her anticipate the audience's response to a much bolder film like LSD 2. The producer said, "Thank You For Coming has left a very strange pain in my heart because the way that film was and the kind of reception it got in India, vis-a-vis the reception it got overseas, I don't know what happened." “And the hate spamming we went through – our walls used to be spammed every day with hatred, because we attempted to discover and make a movie on female sexuality. I can only imagine what's gonna happen when LSD 2 comes. I think I'll have to hide again," she added.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is releasing 14 years after its first instalment. The movie will hit the big screens on April 19. The film has been backed by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

Earlier, the film's director Dibakar Banerjee talked to ANI about the film's release nearly 14 years after its first installment, “It wasn't my idea, it was Ekta's idea. She suggested that enough time had passed and society had changed so much that we could make LSD 2.” “In the time of LSD 2, our virtual life has now completely dominated our real life. So this virtual life that we live in, I wanted to see how it was happening,” he added.