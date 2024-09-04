Kareena Kapoor On <i>The Buckingham Murders</i> Role: "A Mother's Love Has No Language..."

Kareena Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, The Buckingham Murders. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the movie narrates the story of Jasmeet Bhamra aka Jass, a cop who is investigating the death of a young man. On Tuesday, Kareena attended the film's trailer launch, where she talked about her role in The Buckingham Murders. The actress shared what connected her to the role of Jass in the movie. "I think a mother's love has no language. It's a feeling. So, I think being a mother I understand that a mother's love has no specific language. It's in her eyes – her love, her pain, you can see it in her eyes. That's important," Kareena told the media.

Kareena Kapoor added, "I think that is what connected me to the character... Somehow this just had so much soul in it that I felt that this is the right time for me to feel this character and to play it."

The Buckingham Murders is releasing in the original language (which includes English-Hindi dialogues) as well as a complete Hindi language version. In the interaction, Kareena Kapoor stated that she believes that language is no longer a barrier in cinema today. She said, "Today, you can't say that because a film has song and dance, so you'll put it in a box that is a mass picture. If a film is good, people will watch it... She (her character Jass) lives in the UK, so when you are there, you talk to people in English only. So characters who know Hindi, we talk in Hindi, those who are English, we talk to them in English. So it is a different mix and I think he has been perfect to shoot this film and make this film with the correct emotion."

The Buckingham Murders also features Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar and Keith Allen in key roles. The film is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films. It also marks Kareena's debut as a producer. The Buckingham Murders will release in theatres on September 13.