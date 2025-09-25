'Steel Man Of India' Vispy Kharadi Sets New Record By Holding 261 Kg Hercules Pillars

Indian martial artist Vispy Kharadi, known as the "Steel Man of India", has once again amazed the world with his strength by setting a new Guinness World Record. On 17 August 2025, at the Attari border in Punjab, Vispy successfully held 261 kg (575.4 lb) in a Hercules Pillars challenge, a record for the heaviest weight held in this category by a male.

According to Guinness World Records, each pillar weighed roughly as much as half a polar bear. Vispy was required to hold the weight for one minute but went beyond that, holding the pillars for 67 seconds as thousands of spectators cheered. The massive pillars had to be placed into position by several men before Vispy took over, gripping the chains attached to the weights while standing on a raised platform.

Following his achievement, Vispy dedicated the record to the Indian Armed Forces, thanking his mentors Shihan and Hanshi for their continued support. This marks his 17th Guinness World Record.

Vispy has a strong history with Hercules Pillars. In November 2024, he set a record for the longest duration holding Hercules Pillars (male) at 2 minutes and 10.75 seconds, with weights of 166.7 kg and 168.9 kg.

His earlier records include bending 21 iron bars with his neck in one minute (2019), breaking 528 kg of concrete on a bed of nails (2022), and sustaining 1,819 kg on his body, almost the weight of a giraffe, in 2025. Vispy continues to push the limits of human strength and inspire others across India and the world.