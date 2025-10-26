Indian Man Carves World's Smallest Spoon: You'll Need a Microscope To See It

A 23-year-old miniature artist from Odisha's Ganjam district has set a new Guinness World Record for crafting the smallest wooden spoon.

K Bijay Kumar Reddy, an electrical engineer, created the record-breaking spoon, which measures a minuscule 1.13 mm in length, small enough to pass through the eye of a needle.

The intricate wooden carving broke the previous world record of 1.64 mm, held by an artist from Bihar.

Known locally as the 'Odisha Chalk Artist,' Reddy told NDTV that his "association with his college's art club inspired his passion for micro-sculptures." He explained that crafting the spoon required steady hands, immense patience, and exceptional focus.

Due to the extremely small scale, Reddy said he "even had to craft the specialised micro-tools required for the job himself." Previously, he has sculpted miniature replicas of cricketers and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on chalk.

Reddy, who spent three months perfecting the spoon before submitting his entry in January, is not stopping there. "I have applied for five other records, which are currently under evaluation," Reddy said. He plans to achieve five new records in a single day in the future.

