Xbox Flies Giant Screen Over Miami To Set Gaming World Record

- Xbox launched Ninja Gaiden 4 with a 215-square-foot screen flown by helicopter over Miami
- Team Ninja's Emmanuel Master Rodriguez and artist Swae Lee played live from a second helicopter
- Aerial media company HELI-D managed the stunt with advanced broadcasting for smooth gameplay
In a bold and record-breaking stunt, Xbox took gaming to the skies over Miami, US, to celebrate the launch of Ninja Gaiden 4. A massive 215-square-foot screen was suspended midair by a helicopter, while Xbox's Team Ninja community manager Emmanuel "Master" Rodriguez and recording artist Swae Lee played the game live from a second helicopter flying in parallel.
Organised by aerial media company HELI-D and supported by advanced broadcasting technology, the stunt ensured smooth, real-time gameplay despite the extreme conditions.
The duo controlled the main character, Yakumo, as he leapt into action across the sky-high screen, creating a surreal visual experience.
The event, inspired by Tokyo's neon-lit skyline, officially broke the Guinness World Record for the largest video game display flown by helicopter, merging innovation, entertainment, and spectacle in a first-of-its-kind gaming promotion.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world