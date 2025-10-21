Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Xbox Flies Giant Screen Over Miami To Set Gaming World Record

Xbox took a massive TV into the sky over Miami to break a Guinness World Record for the largest video game display flown by helicopter.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Xbox Flies Giant Screen Over Miami To Set Gaming World Record
The TV, measuring 215 square feet and 40 square inches, was hauled into the sky by a helicopter.
  • Xbox launched Ninja Gaiden 4 with a 215-square-foot screen flown by helicopter over Miami
  • Team Ninja's Emmanuel Master Rodriguez and artist Swae Lee played live from a second helicopter
  • Aerial media company HELI-D managed the stunt with advanced broadcasting for smooth gameplay
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

In a bold and record-breaking stunt, Xbox took gaming to the skies over Miami, US, to celebrate the launch of Ninja Gaiden 4. A massive 215-square-foot screen was suspended midair by a helicopter, while Xbox's Team Ninja community manager Emmanuel "Master" Rodriguez and recording artist Swae Lee played the game live from a second helicopter flying in parallel.

Organised by aerial media company HELI-D and supported by advanced broadcasting technology, the stunt ensured smooth, real-time gameplay despite the extreme conditions.

The duo controlled the main character, Yakumo, as he leapt into action across the sky-high screen, creating a surreal visual experience.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: Guinness World Record

The event, inspired by Tokyo's neon-lit skyline, officially broke the Guinness World Record for the largest video game display flown by helicopter, merging innovation, entertainment, and spectacle in a first-of-its-kind gaming promotion.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Xbox, Ninja Gaiden 4, Guinness World Record
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now