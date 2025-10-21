Xbox Flies Giant Screen Over Miami To Set Gaming World Record

In a bold and record-breaking stunt, Xbox took gaming to the skies over Miami, US, to celebrate the launch of Ninja Gaiden 4. A massive 215-square-foot screen was suspended midair by a helicopter, while Xbox's Team Ninja community manager Emmanuel "Master" Rodriguez and recording artist Swae Lee played the game live from a second helicopter flying in parallel.

Organised by aerial media company HELI-D and supported by advanced broadcasting technology, the stunt ensured smooth, real-time gameplay despite the extreme conditions.

The duo controlled the main character, Yakumo, as he leapt into action across the sky-high screen, creating a surreal visual experience.

Photo Credit: Guinness World Record

The event, inspired by Tokyo's neon-lit skyline, officially broke the Guinness World Record for the largest video game display flown by helicopter, merging innovation, entertainment, and spectacle in a first-of-its-kind gaming promotion.