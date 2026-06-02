Candidate's Job Offer Rescinded 1 Hour Before Joining After 1.5-Month-Long Interview Process: "I'm In Shock"

A job applicant has caught social media's attention after their employment offer was rescinded just one hour before their scheduled start date. The candidate had spent 1.5 months on the interview process and secured formal approvals from both human resources (HR) and various department verticals. However, the company's CEO abruptly rejected the hiring decision at the final moment. The CEO cited insufficient years of experience as the sole reason for the sudden cancellation, sparking a debate about hiring practices and candidate treatment.

The applicant said the company had approached them for the job, which made the sudden rejection all the more difficult to process.

"I'm in shock and at a loss of words. An insurance company reached out to me first. Not the other way around. I went through: Multiple interviews with the team and HR. Everyone was happy with my experience," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

While the start date was agreed and other details sorted, the HR dropped the bomb an hour before the joining by calling the applicant.

"Then, like an hour ago, I got a call from HR, who was nervously laughing. She said that the CEO personally checked my CV and decided not to sign the paper because I have insufficient YOE," the applicant said.

"The same CEO who was never involved in the interviews, who didn't look at my CV until the last possible second. Who let the team, the HR, and the whole process run for 1.5 months and then just said, nah."

Expressing surprise over the decision, the applicant said that it was due to the company pushing that they stopped looking for other opportunities and wasted their time.

"The funny part? The team loved me. HR loved me. They were okay with my YOE and never said a word about it. The worst part is that I just don't know how to react. This job seemed really good and promising for me. I've already mentally prepared for the role, was a bit anxious, imagined my first weeks."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Candidate Disappears With MacBook, Erases Digital Existence On Day Of Joining: 'He Vanished'

'They Found Someone Else'

As the post gained traction, social media users highlighted that such instances have become a normal part of the job market, while others speculated that the CEO may have given the position to a friend or relative.

"Most likely, they found someone else, referred by the CEO's network or something similar, so pushing you out," said one user, while another added: "CEO has an incompetent crony or relative who needs a job. Probably the only qualification that person has is YOE. If that."

A third commented: "This is the absolute most bizarre thing. I am so sorry this happened to you. Years of experience is a very politically correct way of telling someone you rather have someone be older for the job. On the plus side, imagine working for this company and wasting even more of your time to probably be let go."

A fourth said: "Yeah that calls for a review on Glassdoor. What kind of practice is that? Team is happy, HR is happy, and power-hungry bigboi at the top is like I need to ruin someone's week! I‘d sue them to pieces for lost income due to wasted time."