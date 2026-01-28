Flipkart, IAS, Global Academia: How IIT Delhi Alumni Shape India And Beyond

On its 68th Foundation Day, IIT Delhi released its Alumni Impact Report, highlighting how its 65,000-strong alumni network contributes to nation-building, global business, and academia. The report notes that nearly 10,000 alumni hold leadership roles in banking, finance, manufacturing, and engineering. Around 70 per cent are based in India, while over 1,000 occupy board positions in major corporations. IIT Delhi graduates have helped build some of the most recognisable digital economy brands, collectively generating 4.8 lakh direct jobs.

Prominent alumni include Flipkart co-founders Sachin and Binny Bansal, and Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal. Startups founded by IIT Delhi alumni collectively hold a valuation of nearly Rs 20 lakh crore, reflecting their transformative impact on India's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Public Service and Academia

Beyond business, IIT Delhi alumni have made significant contributions to public service and global scholarship.

Over 650 alumni serve in government institutions, including:

270+ IAS officers

100+ IPS, IRS, and IFS officers

250+ leaders across PSUs, regulatory bodies, and scientific missions

Professor Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi, said, "The Alumni Impact Report underscores how, over 65+ years, IIT Delhi graduates have evolved from students into global leaders, pioneering entrepreneurs, and dedicated public servants, creating profound economic and social impact worldwide."

#IITDelhi Celebrates its 68th #FoundationDay, Releases Alumni Impact Report



• 65,000 IIT Delhi Alumni Powering the Nation-Building and Global Economy



The #AlumniImpact Report was released by Chief Guest Dr. Gurtej S. Sandhu, an IIT Delhi alum and Principal Fellow & Corporate… pic.twitter.com/QesDPzgNEm — IIT Delhi (@iitdelhi) January 27, 2026

Key Highlights Of Alumni Impact Report

Corporate Leadership Continuum: IIT Delhi has produced over 2,500 founders and co-founders, fueling India's unicorn ecosystem.

National Security and Academia: The Naval Construction Wing has trained over 700 Indian Navy officers. Globally, more than 50 alumni serve at QS Top 100 universities, while 300+ hold faculty positions across IITs.

Endowment Fund - A Culture of Giving Back:

The alumni-funded Endowment Fund has raised Rs 477 crore (Rs 338 crore already released), supporting research, scholarships, academic chairs, awards, and facilities such as the Mittal Sports Complex, Yardi School of AI, and CERCA Center for Climate Research. The Class of 2000 pledged over Rs 70 crore during their Silver Jubilee Reunion.

Professor Banerjee added, "We are transitioning to a multi-campus model to provide globally competitive education, enhance research impact, and strengthen innovation and entrepreneurship in Delhi NCR. This report demonstrates that investments in IIT Delhi have tangible societal and economic outcomes."