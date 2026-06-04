Harvard MBA, No Job, 90-Day Visa Deadline: How An Indian Graduate Beat 400 Rejections To Land A Role At Google

A Harvard degree is often seen as a passport to opportunity. But for one Indian professional, graduation brought anxiety rather than certainty. After completing his MBA at Harvard Business School in 2024, he found himself without a full-time job and facing a strict 90-day deadline to secure work in the United States or leave the country.

In an as-told-to essay for Business Insider, Abhijay Vuyyuru said he had built a successful career in Europe before moving to the US, leaving behind a well-paid job to pursue his dream of studying at Harvard. However, life after graduation proved far more challenging. Despite attending one of the world's most prestigious business schools, he struggled in a highly competitive job market, facing repeated rejections and uncertainty about his next move.

The turning point came when he realised that qualifications alone were not enough.

Instead of relying solely on online applications, he began reaching out directly to hiring managers and industry professionals. The approach helped him secure an internship at Apple, giving him valuable experience and expanding his professional network. Even then, a permanent role remained out of reach.

Racing Against the Visa Clock

With time running out, he accepted a short-term internship at a private equity firm. The role helped him maintain his immigration status and provided breathing space to continue searching for opportunities.

Then came the breakthrough.

A Harvard classmate informed him about an opening within Google's YouTube division and recommended him to the hiring team. After several rounds of interviews, he secured the position and joined Google six months after graduation.

More Than a Success Story

His journey serves as a reminder that even the most prestigious degrees do not guarantee employment in a difficult market.

What ultimately made the difference was persistence, adaptability and the willingness to keep moving forward despite repeated setbacks.

For thousands of students and professionals facing uncertainty, the message is simple: rejection is not always the end of the story. Sometimes, it is the beginning of a different path.