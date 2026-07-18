UK Graduate Route Visa Reduced To 18 Months: What Indian Students Need To Know

The UK government has revised the Graduate Route visa policy, reducing the post-study work period from two years to 18 months for eligible international students applying on or after January 1, 2027. Students who submit their applications on or before December 31, 2026, will continue to receive a Graduate visa valid for two years. The Graduate Route visa allows international students to remain in the UK after successfully completing an eligible course.

The visa is widely used by graduates seeking work experience or employment before switching to a long-term work visa.

UK Graduate Visa Revised From January 2027

Applicants who apply for a Graduate Route visa from January 1, 2027, will be granted permission to stay in the UK for 18 months. Those who apply by December 31, 2026, will continue to receive a two-year Graduate visa.

The change does not affect applicants holding a PhD or other doctoral qualification, who will continue to receive a three-year Graduate visa.

The Graduate visa becomes valid from the date the application is approved. It cannot be extended, although eligible graduates may switch to another visa category, such as the Skilled Worker visa.

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Who Are Eligibe For UK Graduate Visa?

Applicants can apply for the Graduate Route visa if they:

Are currently in the UK.

Hold a valid Student visa or Tier 4 (General) Student visa.

Have successfully completed an eligible bachelor's, postgraduate or other approved course.

Have their education provider confirm successful course completion to the UK Home Office.

How to Apply For UK Graduate Visa?

Applications must be submitted before the Student visa expires. Students do not need to wait until they receive their degree certificate, provided their institution has already notified the Home Office of successful course completion.

Most applications are submitted online. Applicants must verify their identity, provide the required documents and complete all application formalities before a decision is issued.

UK Graduate Route Visa Fees and Processing Time

Applicants must pay a £937 application fee and the Immigration Health Surcharge, which is generally £1,035 for each year of stay.

The UK government states that most Graduate Route visa applications are processed within eight weeks after identity verification and document submission. Applicants can remain in the UK while their application is under consideration.

The Graduate Route visa allows holders to work in most jobs, search for employment, become self-employed, undertake eligible unpaid voluntary work, and travel outside the UK and return during the validity of the visa. However, visa holders cannot access most public funds, claim the State Pension or work as a professional sportsperson.