'Among Brightest And Best': Envoy Praises 1.7 Lakh Indian Students Across UK

At a special welcome event for Indian students in the UK, Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami celebrated their growing presence and impact on the country's academic and cultural landscape.

Addressing the new arrivals at the welcome reception co-hosted with King's College London, Doraiswami said, "The Indian student community is the largest for the third year running, at 166,000 students across the UK."

He called Indian students "the brightest and the best," noting that their achievements extend beyond classrooms. "Your presence here is a reflection of all that you are capable of doing and the value that you bring to your studies, to your research... but you also add economic value, and it's important to emphasise that your presence here supports businesses," he remarked.

The High Commissioner underscored that Indian students enrich not only British universities through tuition and research contributions but also the broader India-UK partnership. "We think this is also a contribution to the larger India-UK relationship. It is of considerable value to us that the relationship between our two democracies is taken forward by the custodians of that democracy, that is, the young people who will inherit the running of our respective countries," he said.

The event, part of an annual series that began in 2023, drew hundreds of students embarking on their higher education journeys. Organised after a student registration drive by the Indian High Commission, it was live-streamed to consulates across the UK.

Alongside guidance on banking, safety, and healthcare, the evening also featured lighter moments, such as a comedy sketch by British-Indian comedian Ahir Shah and lively cultural performances that wrapped up the celebrations.

