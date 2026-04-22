Total Cost Of Studying In UK For Indians: Fees, Rent, Food, Visa Explained

Study Cost In UK: For many Indian students, the United Kingdom remains a top study destination-but the cost of pursuing education there goes far beyond just tuition fees. From university charges to monthly living expenses and visa requirements, understanding the full financial picture is key before making the move.

Tuition Fees: Undergraduate and Postgraduate

The cost of tuition varies depending on the course and institution. As per the British Council, international undergraduate fees range from 11,400 pounds to 38,000 pounds (14,45,936 - 48,19,787 rupees). Most undergraduate programmes in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are typically completed in three years, while in Scotland they may extend to four years.

For postgraduate studies, international students usually pay between 9,000 and 30,000 pounds (11,41,528 - 38,05,095 rupees). A major advantage in the UK is the shorter duration of many master's programmes, which are often completed within one year of full-time study. This not only reduces tuition costs but also allows students to enter or return to employment sooner.

Since fees differ across universities and courses, students are advised to check official university or college websites for exact figures.

Living Costs: Monthly Expenses - Rent, Food, Public Transport

Living expenses depend largely on location. In London, international students without dependants may spend around 1300-1400 pounds (1,64,887 - 1,77,571 rupees) per month, while in other parts of the UK, costs range between 900 and 1300 (1,14,152 - 1,64,887 rupees) pounds per month.

Accommodation remains the biggest expense. University studio accommodation alone accounts for around 800- 1,100 pounds per month. In addition, students may spend approximately 100 pounds on groceries and around 50 pounds each on social outings, dining, and occasional shopping.

Public transport can cost around 54 pounds per month.

Visa Requirements: Proof of Funds

Students must show they have enough money to cover both tuition and living costs unless they have already been in the UK on a valid visa for at least 12 months at the time of application.

The required amount depends on where you study. Applicants need to show:

1,529 pounds per month (for up to 9 months) for courses in London

1,171 pounds per month (for up to 9 months) for courses outside London.

Here's a quick breakdown of the estimated costs for Indian students planning to study in the UK: Expense Amount Undergraduate Tuition Fees 11,400 pounds - 38,000 pounds (14,45,936 - 48,19,787 rupees)

Postgraduate Tuition Fees 9,000 pounds - 30,000 pounds (11,41,528 - 38,05,095 rupees)

Living Cost (London)

1300 - 1400 pounds per month (1,64,887 - 1,77,571 rupees)

Living Cost (Rest of UK)

900 - 1300 pounds per month (1,14,152 - 1,64,887 rupees)

Accommodation (University Studio)

Around 800-1,100 pounds per month (1,01,469 - 1,39,520 rupees)



Groceries

Around 100 pounds per month (12,683 rupees)

Social/Dining/Shopping

Around 50 pounds each (per month) (6,341 rupees each per month)

Visa Funds Requirement (London)

1,529 pounds/month (up to 9 months) (1,93,933 rupees)

Visa Funds Requirement (Outside London)

1,171 pounds/month (up to 9 months) (1,48,525 rupees)

Overall Cost

Overall, the total cost of studying in the UK for Indian students can range roughly between 19,800 pounds (25,10,996 rupees) and 54,800 pounds (69,49,626 rupees) per year, depending on the course and city.