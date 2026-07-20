Techie Rejected 12 Times Before Landing Job At Google, Shares Inspiring Journey

A techie has shared an inspiring journey of landing a dream job at Google after getting rejected 12 times. "13th time was the charm," the professional said on X, describing the gruelling process of applying to top-tier tech firms as "literally a numbers game," and a professional should work hard and keep luck in their corner. Writing about the rejections, the user named Soumyadeep Paul revealed that besides Google, they secured an offer at Microsoft after 16 rejections and faced three rejections at Amazon. Also, they never received a single callback from Apple and Oracle.

Rather than just celebrating the wins, the techie shared practical strategies for job seekers trying to break into the industry. Their core advice? Stop applying blindly and start acting strategically.

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See the social media post here:

"Don't apply to jobs just randomly," the engineer advised. "See if there is a legitimate fit between your resume and the job requirements."

"If you have friends working there, then get emails of HRs and mail them directly with the job Id and your resume after applying."

The techie also suggested messaging managers of target companies in LinkedIn. "That may also open some doors if you're lucky." they added. "Though I haven't done this ever, I've seen people succeed with this."

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Social media reaction

The post struck a chord online, with young professionals even requesting to share details of job hunting, and telling the techie to share their resume. "It's not a number game it's just they need big names in your resume. If a fresher need atleast icpc or a tier 1 college even with referral. If a experienced guy need some big mnc names like amazon, Microsoft or something like that. Its just my opinion I may be wrong about this totally, correct me if I am," one user wrote in the comment section.

"I agree with the freshers part.. and for experienced people, I believe it is the case with really experienced guys like 8+ YOE.. for 2-7 YOE they're still quite chill and easily accept people with no big tags," another user noted.

"The persistence is impressive but 16 rejections at Microsoft suggests you should optimise your prep strategy," a third user shared a different perspective.