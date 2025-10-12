IndiGo Fined Rs 40 Lakh For Using Unqualified Pilot Simulators

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a total penalty of Rs 40 lakh on IndiGo Airlines after finding that the carrier conducted pilot training on non-qualified flight simulators for operations at critical airports, including Calicut, Leh, and Kathmandu.

According to official orders reviewed by ANI, two separate fines of Rs 20 lakh each were imposed, one on IndiGo's Director of Training and another on its Director of Flight Operations (DFO), for non-compliance with the DGCA's Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) and directions under Rule 133A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

The DGCA's investigation, based on IndiGo's training records and email responses dated 24 July to 31 July 2025, revealed that simulator training for around 1,700 pilots, including both Captains and First Officers, was conducted using Full Flight Simulators (FFS) that were not approved or qualified for Category C (critical) airports.

These airports, such as Calicut, Leh, and Kathmandu, are designated Category C due to their terrain, weather, and approach challenges, requiring special simulator training on devices specifically certified for such operations.

The DGCA order lists 20 simulators located across training facilities in Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Greater Noida, Gurugram, and Hyderabad.

The devices belong to training organisations such as CSTPL, FSTC, ACAT, and Airbus, and were found to be "Not qualified for Calicut and/or Leh" despite being used for relevant training sessions.

Following the findings, DGCA issued a Show Cause Notice to IndiGo's Director of Training on August 11, 2025, seeking an explanation for the violations. IndiGo's response, submitted on August 22, 2025, was found to be unsatisfactory, prompting the regulator to impose penalties.

"You were responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable Civil Aviation Requirements. However, it has been observed that you have failed to ensure the use of appropriately qualified simulators for training related to Class III (critical) airports, in violation of the CAR provisions," the order read.

Under Rule 162 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, and in accordance with Schedule VI-B (Severity Level 5), DGCA imposed a Rs 20 lakh penalty on each of the two responsible post holders.

Separate demand notices were subsequently issued to IndiGo's Director Training and Director Flight Operations, directing them to deposit the penalties in the Bharatkosh government account within 30 days. The notices also mention that IndiGo may appeal the decision within 30 days by paying a statutory fee of Rs 1,000 to the Joint Director General of Civil Aviation, under Rule 3B of the Aircraft Rules, 1937 and Section 33(1) of the Bharatiya Vayu Yan Adhiniyam, 2024.

The DGCA has instructed IndiGo to comply with the penalty and report payment confirmation within the stipulated period. Non-compliance could result in further enforcement measures.



