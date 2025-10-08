IndiGo Fined 20 Lakh For Not Using 'Qualified Simulators' For Pilot Training

IndiGo Airlines has been fined Rs 20 lakh for failing to use 'qualified simulators for pilot training at 'Category C' aerodromes', the carrier's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, said Wednesday.

In a securities filing seen by NDTV, InterGlobe said 'the company will contest the payment order and also stressed there will be 'no material impact' on the airline's operations.

The company also said the delay in disclosing this information - the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation passed its order September 26 - was due to an internal communications issue.

IndiGo shares closed intra-day NSE trading at Rs 5,630.50, down by Rs 33.50 or 0.59 per cent.

Separately, last week a DGCA report said IndiGo continues to have the largest market share - 64.2 per cent - in the country's civil aviation sector, followed by Air India with 27.3 per cent.

However, IndiGo's domestic market share fell in August compared to July, from 65.2 per cent to 64.2 per cent. Air India group, comprising Air India and Air India Express, saw its market share rise to 27.3 per cent from 26.2 per cent during the same period.

Akasa Air maintained 5.4 per cent market share while SpiceJet's share shrunk to just 2 per cent. Small carriers like FlyBig, Fly91, and Star Air remained below 1 per cent.