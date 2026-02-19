Meet Param, 'Powerful' Made-In-India Robodog Developed By Bengaluru Startup

Amid the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, a Bengaluru-based robotics startup, General Autonomy, has caught social media's attention by sharing a video of its indigenous quadruped robot. Declaring 'Param' as "India's most powerful indigenous robot dog," the startup emphasised that the robodog was built from scratch by Indian engineers rather than just assembled locally.

"Enough of this nonsense! Presenting PARAM: India's most powerful indigenous robot dog. Not assembled, not bought, BUILT IN INDIA, built by INDIANS. For our nation, for our century, for our world," the company wrote in an X (formerly Twitter).

The now-viral clip shows a 'rugged' Param walking in Bengaluru traffic, automatically detecting obstacles, manoeuvring stairs up to 30 cms and crab walking for low height entries. The startup also highlighted that Param was capable of autonomous navigation and tracking as well as automatic fall recovery.

Quizzed about the development process behind the robot, the startup revealed that the project had been ongoing for the last seven months.

"Tough to quantify time as we took a lot of learnings from our humanoid to build this but the project has been on for about 7 months now and we continue to improve it every fortnight."

The startup exhibited the robodog in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last month, at a programme marking a decade of the Startup India initiative.

"Honoured to present our robot dog PARAM to the Hon'ble PM of India Shri @narendramodi, in the presence of @PiyushGoyal at the #NationalStartupDay2026 Deep Tech showcase," the startup posted, adding: "PM's advice to our founder @frdahsan: take care of PARAM in Delhi winters!"

Robodogs And Their Use

Quadruped robots, commonly known as "robodogs", are engineered for superior mobility over rough terrain, enabling them to climb obstacles and carry payloads where conventional wheeled machines fail.

Increasingly adopted worldwide, these agile, four-legged systems are vital for industrial inspections, hazardous search-and-rescue operations, defence logistics, and research initiatives.