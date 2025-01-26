Meet 'MULE' Robotic Dog 'Sanjay', Star Of Republic Day Parade In Kolkata

Indian Army's robotic dogs 'MULE' (Multi Utility Legged Equipment) stole the show at the Republic Day parade in Kolkata on Sunday. Named 'Sanjay', the 'MULE' is an all-weather ground robot dog that can climb stairs, steep hills, and cross hurdles.

According to the Indian Army, it is designed for several operations, including perimeter security, asset protection, and chemical-biological-nuclear warfare scenarios. They can also be used for explosives detection and disposal, intelligence, and surveillance.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee takes part in #RepublicDay2025 celebrations at Kolkata.



(Source: Mamata Banerjee Social Media) pic.twitter.com/1KUWOvFFvL — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025

The robotic dogs can carry a payload of 15 kgs and can be operated in extreme temperatures from -40 degrees to 55 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Army has so far inducted 100 robotic dogs in various units, officials said.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose unfurled the national flag at Red Road in Kolkata today morning. This was followed by a parade - led by Naib Subedar Rajneesh.

Contingents of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, West Bengal Police, Kolkata Police, Rapid Action Force, and Disaster Management Group took part in the parade. Apart from these, students from various schools also participated in the ceremony and performed cultural dances.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the event.

West Bengal tableau at Republic Day parade

West Bengal's Republic Day tableau at the Kartavya Path in Delhi highlighted the state's 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme which provides a guaranteed monthly income to women. It also featured the state's 'Lok Prasar Prakalpa' initiative showcasing its rich cultural heritage, architectural excellence, and artistic traditions.

The tableau's front featured a 'Durga' idol, with Chhau performers accompanying the tableau.

The mega Republic Day parade in the national capital was attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other high-level dignitaries. Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto attended the event as a chief guest.