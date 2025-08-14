Army Holds 400-km Cycle Rally To Honour Wayanad Landslide Victims

The Indian Army's Defence Security Corps (DSC) Centre in Kannur organised a 400-kilometer cycle rally through four northern districts of Kerala. The rally was a show of support for victims of devastating landslides in Wayanad's Chooralmala in July last year, which left 254 people dead, 397 injured, and 118 missing. Additionally, the initiative aimed to reconnect with local communities, engage with veterans, and encourage young people to join the armed forces.

Led by Colonel P. S. Nagra, the cycle rally began on August 9 in Kannur, and the journey spanned key towns across four northern districts, following this route:

August 9: Kannur to Vadakara

August 10: Vadakara to Calicut

August 11: Calicut to Malappuram

August 12: Malappuram to Wandoor, then Wandoor to Mukkam

August 13: Mukkam to Kalpetta

August 14: Kalpetta to Chooralmala and back

The final leg of the rally was flagged off on Thursday by Wayanad District Collector Megha Sree, IPS officer Taposh Basumatry, Assistant Collector of Wayanad, Archana, and other senior veterans. The event paid tribute to the people of Wayanad, symbolising unity, resilience, and national integration.

"This rally is not just about cycling, it's about being present for the people, showing them they are not alone in the aftermath of tragedy, and motivating the youth to see the Indian Army as a way to serve and protect," said Col Nagra.

The rally will conclude on August 15, coinciding with India's 79th Independence Day celebrations. Participants will be honored for their dedication and service at the Kalpetta Parade Ground.