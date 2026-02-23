Election Commission To Push For "One Voter List" At Key National Meet

The Election Commission will hold a National Round Table Conference of State Election Commissioners at Bharat Mandapam on Tuesday, the first such meeting in 27 years. The conference brings together election authorities from all states and Union Territories to strengthen coordination on electoral processes and logistics within their respective legal frameworks.

Chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the day-long deliberations will focus on enhancing the integrity and efficiency of elections, with particular emphasis on the concept of a unified or "one voter list" to improve consistency in electoral roll management across jurisdictions.

In Uttar Pradesh, differences in voter data have drawn significant attention. The State Election Commission's voter list records 12.7 crore electors, while the draft roll prepared during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission lists 12.5 crore voters. The discrepancy has raised questions about variations in voter numbers within the same state, with opposition parties seeking clarification from the poll body.

Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, reiterated allegations of large-scale anomalies in the SIR process. He said party leaders would submit a memorandum to the Election Commission, urging it to take note of complaints raised by the party.

Senior officials of the poll body will present key technical and operational initiatives, including the ECINET digital platform aimed at streamlining electoral services. Discussions will also cover the robustness, transparency, and security of Electronic Voting Machines, along with comparative practices on voter eligibility under the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

While the Election Commission of India is responsible for elections to the Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, the President, and the Vice President, the State Election Commissions - constituted under constitutional provisions - are responsible for preparing electoral rolls for Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies and supervising their elections.

This conference aims to facilitate the exchange of best practices and reinforce cooperative federalism in election management, with 36 State Election Commissioners and Chief Electoral Officers in attendance.