SIR Done In 6 states, 68 Lakh Voters Deleted In Gujarat, Highest In Country

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been completed across six states and Union Territories across India, with significant changes recorded in voter lists. According to the official release by the Election Commission (EC) today, large numbers of ineligible electors were removed during the revision process.

Among all regions, Gujarat recorded the highest net deletion, with 68,12,711 electors removed. The roll declining from 5,08,43,436 before SIR to 4,40,30,725 after SIR (-13.40%). Madhya Pradesh followed with 34,25,078 deletions, reducing the electorate from 5,74,06,143 to 5,39,81,065 (-5.97%).

Other states also witnessed substantial revisions. Rajasthan saw the number of electors fall from 5,46,56,215 to 5,15,19,929 (-31,36,286). Chhattisgarh recorded a decline from 2,12,30,737 to 1,87,30,914 (-24,99,823). Kerala saw a reduction from 2,78,50,855 to 2,69,53,644 (-8,97,211), while Goa recorded a drop from 11,85,034 to 10,57,566 (-1,27,468). Among Union Territories, Andaman and Nicobar Islands saw electors decrease from 3,10,404 to 2,58,040 (-52,364), Puducherry from 10,21,578 to 9,44,211 (-77,367), and Lakshadweep from 57,813 to 57,607 (-206).

Officials stated that the net change reflects electors found ineligible minus newly added eligible voters. Reasons for deletion include death, permanent relocation, multiple registrations, or other eligibility issues. The electoral roll update remains a continuous process, and eligible citizens can still apply for addition, deletion, or correction of entries.

SIR data for West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu will be released later this month. The EC has initiated the nationwide SIR exercise across 12 states and has written to Chief Electoral Officers of the remaining states to begin preparatory work. According to the Commission, the next phase of the SIR process is scheduled to begin in April, as part of its ongoing nationwide electoral roll verification drive.

The final electoral rolls for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan have been officially published. Out of 12 states in the second phase of SIR, only three states are left.