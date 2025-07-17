UP Teenager Dies By Suicide Weeks After She Was Gang Raped By 3 Minors

A 14-year-old girl died by suicide at her home in Uttar Pradesh, nearly three weeks after she was gang raped by three minors from the same village. The police had arrested one of the three accused after the victim's mother filed a First Information Report (FIR). The girl, Neha, was reportedly embarrassed and afraid of facing society. The incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

On June 28, at around 2 pm, Neha was sitting on a porch with her three-year-old brother while her mother had gone to work. It is then that Vipin, one of the accused in the gang rape case, came on a bike and parked it in front of Neha's house. Vipin's two friends - Vishal and Hemant - also joined him. Seeing the two motorbikes, Neha's brother, Jojo, requested a ride.

The three friends took the teenager and her brother out to a secluded place, on the pretext of a bike ride, where they allegedly raped Neha.

From there, Neha went to her aunt's house, where she didn't talk to anyone for two days. Upon enquiring, the girl narrated the ordeal after which her aunt brought her back to her parents' home. Neha's mother registered an FIR and named three boys as accused in the case.

On July 2, the police arrested the main accused and sent him to jail.

Two weeks later, on July 15, when Neha's mother returned from work, she reportedly found the door locked from inside. The mother broke into the house from the roof through a neighbour's house, and to her shock, she found her daughter hanging.

Traumatised, the girl was reportedly under mental stress and would primarily stay inside the house.

The local police were informed, and the body was sent for a postmortem. No suicide note has been recovered. The case is under investigation.

(With inputs from Sameer Ali)