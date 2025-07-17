UP Girl Dies By Suicide, Cop Suspended For 'Inaction' On Harassment Complaint

A police outpost in charge in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda was suspended on Thursday after a girl allegedly died by suicide after the police reportedly failed to take appropriate action in a molestation complaint she had filed, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said the teenager reportedly died by suicide in her room on Wednesday.

The girl's family and the villagers alleged police inaction in the molestation complaint and created a ruckus in front of senior police officers who had reached the spot after the incident.

Preliminary investigation revealed lapses on the part of the police, following which Madhavpur outpost in-charge Pawan Kumar Giri was suspended with immediate effect, police said.

Two accused in the molestation case were also arrested, they added.

According to the girl's father, Shakeel, Kamalu, Chhotkau, and Salamuddin had been harassing his daughter, making lewd gestures at her and even tried to drag her into a field.

Despite filing a complaint with the local police, no concrete action was taken, he alleged.

Police said that on Wednesday, the accused allegedly came near the girl's house and hurled abuses, threatening her family with dire consequences if they did not withdraw the complaint.

Fearing further harassment, the girl locked herself in the room and later hanged herself, they said.

Police officials later persuaded the family to allow her post-mortem. A named FIR was lodged based on a complaint by the girl's uncle.

Inspector-in-charge Rajesh Kumar Singh said that a forensic team collected evidence from the scene. Police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain peace, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused.

