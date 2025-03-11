17-Year-Old Dalit Girl Kidnapped, Raped By 4 In UP: Police

A 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly kidnapped by four people in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district who took her to Mathura and raped her, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Bihari Saini, Ashok Yadav, Jiut Verma, and Arvind Sharma, police said.

The girl, a resident of the Sukhpura police station area in Ballia district, was kidnapped by the accused on March 6. She somehow managed to free herself from them and reached home on March 9, police said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, a case has been registered against the four accused under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, POCSO Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Monday, police added.

Three of the accused are residents of the Sukhpura police station area, Circle Officer (city) Shyamkant said on Tuesday and added that the matter is being investigated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)