Bihar Dalit Girl Dies After Rape, Knife Attack. Waited 5 Hours For A Bed

A nine-year-old Dalit girl in Bihar's Muzaffarpur was raped and the attacker slit her throat and fled. The minor was later found, bloodied and semi-naked, by her mother. She was rushed to the nearest hospital and then referred to Patna. Outside the Patna Medical College and Hospital, the nine-year-old had to wait for six hours before she was attended to, her family has alleged. The girl died the next day.

The shocking incident has raised serious questions regarding the state's law and order situation and health infrastructure as the Nitish Kumar government preps for the Assembly election later this year. The opposition parties Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress have targeted the BJP-JDU government and stressed that she could have been saved if she had been treated on time.

According to police, the accused, Rohit Sahni, lured the nine-year-old with snacks. Sahni sells fish in the neighbourhood and the girl joined him. The accused then took her to a deserted area and raped her. He then slit her throat and fled the spot.

The girl's mother was sleeping at the time. On waking up, she started looking for her. Neighbours told her that she was seen with Sahni on his bicycle. When Sahni was caught and questioned, he revealed where the girl was. The nine-year-old was found in a semi-naked state with severe injuries. She was rushed to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur and referred to PMCH in the state capital for better treatment.

At PMCH, the girl's family has alleged, she had to wait for six hours because a bed was not available. She died yesterday. Her family has said the delay in treatment led to her death. Hospital authorities, however, have trashed this claim.

PMCH Incharge Superintendent Abhijit Singh said the girl was given proper medical care. "When she was admitted here, we provided complete medical care from our side. The family's claims that there was a delay in treatment are baseless. We did everything we could. We consulted all the departments that needed to be involved and ensured she received treatment in the ICU as well."

Main opposition RJD has hit out at the Nitish Kumar government over the tragedy. "Muzaffarpur's rape survivor daughter has lost. 'Chair' Kumar's cruel and indifferent system has won. The system that differentiates between rich and poor has won, and humanity has lost," RJD said in a post on X, targeting Chief Minister Kumar.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the brutality suffered by the victim and the negligence in her treatment were "extremely shameful". "If she was treated on time, she could have been saved. But the double engine government was negligent in saving her life, let alone ensuring her safety," Mr Gandhi said, demanding tough action in the matter.