In China, Boy Gets Eyelid Stuck In Jacket Zipper. Watch

A little boy in China recently found himself in quite the predicament. In a freak accident, the boy somehow managed to get one of his eyelids stuck in his jacket's zipper while taking it off. A video, posted by Shanghaiist on Facebook, shows the boy's rescue from his own jacket. While the video will make you cringe, chances are it'll act as cautionary tale for everyone - because no one would want to be in this situation.The terrifying incident took place in the city of Suzhou, located in China's Jiangsu province last week. According to Shanghaiist , the boy had tried to remove his jacket without opening the zipper and landed himself in the tough spot. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, once doctors assessed his condition, they suggested calling in firefighters to handle the situation. The video shows firefighters struggling to free the boy's eyelid from the jacket. They first cut open the boy's jacket and then use a pair of pliers to pull the zipper apart. Eventually, the boy was free from this zipper and thankfully, only suffered a minor injury."Chinese firefighters really get more out of that job than what they signed up for don't they," says one Facebook user on the video. "Can't watch this," comments another.Click for more trending news