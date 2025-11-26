BSSC SSC Inter Level recruitment 2025: Registration Deadline Extended For 23,175 Vacancies

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has extended the deadlines for submitting application forms and paying the examination fee for the Inter-Level Combined Competitive Examination, which aims to fill 23,175 vacancies across various departments.

Earlier, the application window was open from October 15 to November 27, 2025, while the last date for online fee payment was November 25, 2025. Considering candidates' convenience, the Commission has revised these dates.

As per the latest notice, the deadline for fee payment has been extended to December 15, 2025, while the last date to submit the application form is now December 18, 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly check the Commission's official website for further updates.

Bihar SSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Direct link to apply

About Recruitment

BSSC has announced a large Inter-Level recruitment drive to fill 23,175 posts in various state government departments. The exam provides a major opportunity for candidates who have passed Class 12 (Intermediate) from a recognised board.

Eligibility And Age Limit

Educational Qualification: Intermediate (Class 12) pass.

Application Fee: Rs 100 for all categories.

Age Criteria: Minimum age 21 years. The upper age limit varies by category-37, 40, or 42 years. Age will be calculated as on August 1, 2025.

Salary Structure

Selected candidates will be appointed under Pay Level 4, with a grade pay ranging from Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,400, along with applicable government allowances and benefits.

Selection Process

The selection procedure includes:

Preliminary Examination

Document Verification

Medical Examination

How To Apply

Candidates must visit the official BSSC website to complete the online application form and submit the examination fee within the revised deadlines. Applicants should regularly monitor the Commission's portal for detailed instructions and future updates.