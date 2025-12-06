German Woman Describes Delhi Traffic As "Real-Life Roller Coaster", Video Goes Viral

A German woman has grabbed attention on social media in India after sharing her shocked reaction to Delhi's traffic, describing it as a "real-life roller coaster". In a video on the Instagram account @lizlaz_tv, the woman can be seen seated inside a moving car, while reacting to the bustling roads outside.

She exclaimed, "Welcome to Delhi, where the traffic looks like a rollercoaster. Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh. Oh, no. No, oh, my goodness. This is not how we do it in Germany, okay? Where's the order? Where's the structure?"

Watch the video here:

Also Read | Man Reveals How "Side Hustle" Covers Loans And Bills, Helps Him Save His Entire Salary

The light-hearted video has garnered over 33,000 views and sparked witty comments from users. Some compared Delhi's traffic to a racetrack, while others joked about Mumbai's traffic being even more chaotic.

"I've such stuff in Germany too," one user wrote. "This is nothing, come to Mumbai," another quipped. "You should come to Bangalore once and see," a third wrote.

Also Read | Delhi Groom's "8th Vachan" During Wedding Ceremony Goes Viral: "She Had To Agree"

Know How Traffic Is Damaging Human Health

A recent peer-reviewed study mentioned that the constant stress of modern living may now be affecting our health and even our ability to reproduce.

As per the study, published in Biological Reviews by evolutionary anthropologist Colin Shaw of the University of Zurich and Daniel Longman of Loughborough University, traffic, deadlines, noise, and social media cause stress, and eventually affect our health.

The study states that during such stressful situations, the body behaves as if it is constantly facing threats, and the nervous system responds quickly, but the body fails to calm down afterwards.